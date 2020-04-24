Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Bad Seed TeeVee is all Nick Cave, all the time

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Muisic
MuisicNick CaveNick Cave And The Bad SeedsBad Seed TeeVeeYouTubeCoronavirus
Save
Illustration for article titled Bad Seed TeeVee is all Nick Cave, all the time
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

Nick Cave, who would be touring the world in support of last year’s Ghosteen—one of our favorite albums of 2019—if not for this global pandemic, is doing his part to keep people indoors.

Advertisement

As NME points out, the beloved singer is using the Bad Seeds YouTube account to offer a continuous stream of rare live performances, music videos, promos, interviews, and even some previously unseen content.

Throughout the course of writing this article, this writer’s watched videos for “Animal X” and “More News From Nowhere,” as well as an immersive live performance of “Red Right Hand” that highlights the singer’s explosive showmanship. But don’t take our word for it: Cave himself took to Twitter to laud Bad Seed TeeVee asPure non-stop joy.”

Advertisement

Per NME, the 24/7 stream will continue “for the foreseeable,” and will cycle through its wealth of content on “a continuous random shuffle.” .

Check it out below.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Advertisement
Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

“Car washes” and Lego models: 10 insanely complicated one-shot music videos

Joe Bob Briggs brings us “24 hours of redneck joy” to make inside a little more bearable

Never Have I Ever gives us The Mindy Project: The Early Years

NBC to air brand new Parks And Rec episode for COVID-19 relief