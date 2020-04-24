Bad Seed TeeVee is all Nick Cave, all the time

Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Nick Cave, who would be touring the world in support of last year’s Ghosteen—one of our favorite albums of 2019—if not for this global pandemic, is doing his part to keep people indoors.

Advertisement

As NME points out, the beloved singer is using the Bad Seeds YouTube account to offer a continuous stream of rare live performances, music videos, promos, interviews, and even some previously unseen content.

Throughout the course of writing this article, this writer’s watched videos for “Animal X” and “More News From Nowhere, ” as well as an immersive live performance of “Red Right Hand ” that highlights the singer’s explosive showmanship. But don’t take our word for it: Cave himself took to Twitter to laud Bad Seed TeeVee as “ Pure non-stop joy.”

Advertisement

Per NME, the 24/7 stream will continue “for the foreseeable, ” and will cycle through its wealth of content on “a continuous random shuffle.” .

Check it out below.



Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com