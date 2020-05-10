Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Bad Bunny releases surprise album just 2 months after his last album

Sam Barsanti
Filed to:Music
Musicbad bunny
Save
Illustration for article titled Bad Bunny releases surprise album just 2 months after his last album
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images for Spotify)

Mother’s Day isn’t exactly a big news day, let alone a Mother’s Day in the middle of a global pandemic, so good on Bad Bunny for recognizing an opening and taking advantage of it. After all, his only competition on social media’s trending topics are moms and whatever stupid bullshit Donald Trump is doing, so this is a perfect day to drop a surprise album—an album made even more surprising by the fact that Bad Bunny’s last album, YHLQMDLG just came out in March. Titled Las Que No Iban A Salir (“the ones that weren’t going to come out”), Billboard explains that the album is a compilation of unfinished tracks that were “wrapped up on the fly” with the help of some big-name collaborators like Don Omar, Nicky Jam, Jhay Cortez, Zion and Lennox, and Yandel. Gabriela also appears on the track “En Casita,” a self-isolation song that was recorded (and previously released) during the coronavirus lockdown.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

CAA agency leans into our burgeoning cyberpunk dystopia, signs "virtual influencer" Miquela

On its way out the door, SNL has some questionably catchy pandemic parenting advice

Killing above your weight class: 25 unexpected assassins

One of the greatest comedies ever made now looks even more like a celebration of public spaces