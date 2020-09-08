Baby Yoda returns in first look at The Mandalorian season 2

Screenshot : The Mandalorian (Disney+

Baby Yoda probably will not save 2020 from itself, but he’s still pretty darn cute to look at. The cozy lil creature—whom Disney keeps insisting we call “The Child”—is returning to Disney+ this fall to give fans a pleasant break from literally everything else. Entertainment Weekly debuted new images from the second season of The Mandalorian, aka The Baby Yoda Show, in a lengthy new feature that offers a sneak peek at the continuation of the now Emmy-nominated series. Season two premieres on October 30 and picks up where the first installment left off, as Mando (Pedro Pascal) embarks on a journey with Baby Yoda to find out where that cute lil dude came from. Meanwhile, we learn that Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito)—a governor for the Empire and warlord who wants Baby Yoda for reasons that cannot possibly be good—has a mysterious weapon known as a “Darksaber,” which is indeed as cool as it sounds.



The first images from the upcoming season aren’t super revealing, but it’s fun to see our old friends Baby Yoda, Mando, Gideon (and his mustache), Cara Dune (Gina Carano) , Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), and more:

Directors on deck for season two include series showrunner and writer Jon Favreau (who directs the season premiere), season one director Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, executive producer and living Star Wars encyclopedia Dave Filoni, and Favreau’s buddy and fellow filmmaker Robert Rodriguez. Several new additions to the cast have been reported but not yet confirmed by Disney, including Rosario Dawson as Clone Wars Jedi Ahsoka Tano and Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, along with Temuera Morrison (presumably playing some clone version or relative of his Jango Fett from the prequels), Timothy Olyphant, and Michael Biehn in unknown roles.