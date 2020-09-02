Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Baby Yoda (and the Mandalorian) will toddle back on TV in time for Halloween

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Photo: Disney+

The Mandalorian’s got an exciting slate of faces lined up for its second season: Rosario Dawson, Katee Sackhoff, Michael Biehn, and Timothy Olyphant? Hell yeah. And then there’s Temuera Morrison, the erstwhile Jango Fett who’s signed on to play that character’s son/clone Boba Fett. We knew the series was returning in October, and today Disney+ confirmed our masked hero (and his lil’ green friend who we will never, ever call “The Child”) will touch down on Friday, October 30.

Returning directors include Dave Filoni and Rick Famuyiwa, while executive producer Jon Favreau and cast member Carl Weathers will join the directing squad alongside Robert Rodriguez and Ant-Man’s Peyton Reed.

Pre-production on a third season of the space-faring adventure is reportedly already underway. Revisit our recaps of the exciting first season here.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

