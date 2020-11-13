Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell , and Rupert Grint in Servant Photo : Apple TV+

One of Apple TV+’s more striking entries in the streaming wars was Servant, a flawed but intriguing thriller created by Tony Basgallop and executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan. Could it stand to obfuscate a bit less? Absolutely, but its story of the “reborn doll” that takes on a new form upon the arrival of a mysterious nanny offers an unnerving and austere exploration of grief .

Advertisement

Today, Apple TV+ dropped some photos and a teaser for the second season, due to kick off at the beginning of 2021. Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell , and Rupert Grint—each playing intriguingly awful characters —return, as does Nell Tiger Free’s Leanne, who left our heroes in the lurch at the end of season one. The season’s synopsis teases a “supernatural turn”—we figured—and a reveal of Leanne’s “true nature.” Based on this trailer, we’re guessing cults are involved.

Advertisement

Check it out below:

Servant’s 10-episode second season premieres on January 15, with new episodes dropping weekly.

Advertisement

See some first-look photos below:

Photo : Apple TV+

Advertisement