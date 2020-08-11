Photo : Planters

Baby Nut has been a thorn in our goddamn sides since he first showed up back in February. While Planters introduced their infant legume as the heir to Mr. Peanut’s dead, dried up husk, he quickly became viewed as the harbinger of 2020's sad, rotten, cursed plague world . We have no place for him in our society, and he must leave immediately.



Advertisement

Sadly, Planters still doesn’t seem to have gotten the memo, since yesterday they tweeted out a promise of a “big day” for their mascot. It did little to sway an already livid populace teetering on the brink of chaos. “I wish you were in jail,” replied one Twitter user. “ Baby nut I will crush you with my bare hands,” threatened another.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

So, just what was the major news revealed from Planters? T his morning, Baby Nut emerged from its leafy chrysalis as a 21-year-old boozehound named Peanut Jr.

Advertisement

And everyone still hates him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

No matter what the nut’s next evolution will be—43 -year old QAnon grifter who sells pool supplies ?—we eagerly anticipate the invective with which it’s met.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com