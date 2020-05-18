B.J. Novak to write an HBO Max show about hip young people

Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Not counting that time he burned a cheesy pita in the microwave, B.J. Novak’s whole character arc on The Office was about being a cool young person who wasn’t really as cool as he thought he was, and now he’s taking that experience and making a whole show about cool young people who maybe aren’t so cool. This comes from Variety, which says Novak is developing a show for HBO Max that is literally called Young People, and it’s a comedy series about six twenty-somethings from “very different backgrounds and perspectives” who all somehow end up living together in an apartment in Brooklyn (we’re going to guess it’s an absurdly large apartment in Brooklyn, but Variety doesn’t say).

Advertisement

The show will also cover “friendship in the age of argument, connection in the age of disconnection, and the joys and anxieties of building a life in a gig-to-gig, date-to-date, month-to-month world.” Hey, did Ryan from The Office write this? Because we were kind of kidding before but this really sounds like that Ryan from The Office would pitch. It also sounds kind of like New Girl and Happy Endings and every other show like that. But hey, Novak has some real hits under his belt. This could be pretty good.