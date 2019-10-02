Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Awkward dudes on the dance floor, the Bill Hader Dancing To meme is for you

Alani Vargas
Screenshot: Saturday Night Live (YouTube)

For all you awkward lads trying to get down on the dance floor, your new hero has arrived in the form of Bill Hader. There’s no shortage of “they can dance to anything” memes—hi, Pennywise!but this one takes the cake. The old SNL clip resurfaced earlier this month with the creation of the Bill Hader Dancing To Twitter account, with first pairing finding Hader grooving  to the 2010 party hit “Like A G6" by Far East Movement and The Cataracs.

There are classic bops like Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams,” which works insanely well with the awkward sway of Hader’s hips.

A more modern classic like Lorde’s “Ribs” finds its ethereal air accentuated by Hader’s sassy finger wags.

And for all you Succession fans, this banger’s for you.

For those wondering about clip’s origins: It’s from “Alan,” a cut-for-time SNL sketch from 2015, and, well, they weren’t kidding when they said he was “the future of casual entertainment.”

Alani Vargas
Alani Vargas is a freelance entertainment writer whose work appears on Bustle, INSIDER, Refinery29, Elite Daily, and The A.V. Club.

