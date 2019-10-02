Awkward dudes on the dance floor, the Bill Hader Dancing To meme is for you

Screenshot : Saturday Night Live ( YouTube

For all you awkward lads trying to get down on the dance floor, your new hero has arrived in the form of Bill Hader . There’s no shortage of “they can dance to anything” memes—hi, Pennywise!— but this one takes the cake. The old SNL clip resurfaced earlier this month with the creation of the Bill Hader Dancing To Twitter account, with first pairing finding Hader grooving to the 2010 party hit “Like A G6" by Far East Movement and The Cataracs .



Advertisement

There are classic bops like Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams,” which works insanely well with the awkward sway of Hader’s hips.

A more modern classic like Lorde’s “Ribs ” finds its ethereal air accentuated by Hader’s sassy finger wags.

Advertisement

And for all you Succession fans , this banger’s for you.

Advertisement

F or those wondering about clip’s origins : I t’s from “Alan,” a cut-for-time SNL sketch from 2015, and, well , t hey weren’t kidding when they said he was “the future of casual entertainment.”