Awkwafina is Nora From Queens in star-studded Comedy Central series' first trailer

Awkwafina might seriously be in everything, from Oscar-leaning dramas and big-budget comedies to SpongeBob movies, web series, and Saturday Night Live episodes. Well, add her own Comedy Central series to the list, as today brings us the first trailer for the rapper-turned-actor’s Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens.

Inspired by her upbringing in Flushing, Queens, the hyper- caffeinated comedy comes packed with supporting talent, from cast members B.D. Wong, Lori Tan Chinn, and SNL highlight Bowen Yang to an insane list of guests that includes Chris Gethard, Michelle Buteau, Laverne Cox, Jaboukie Young-White, Jennifer Esposito, Melissa Villaseñor, and David Krumholtz, among many others. Also impressive is the list of directors Comedy Central’s rounded up, with But I’m A Cheerleader’s Jamie Babbit, Swiss Army Man’s The Daniels, and Broad City’s Lucia Aniello each handling episodes. Russian Doll’s Natasha Lyonne, who you’ll see in the below clip, pulls double duty as both a guest star and a director.

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens premieres on January 22.