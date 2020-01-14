Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens gets early season 2 renewal from Comedy Central

Screenshot : Comedy Central ( YouTube

She may not have received that well-deserved Oscar nod for her performance in The Farewell, but at least Comedy Central is showing Awkwafina some goddamn respect. The network has issued an early season two renewal for Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, the upcoming half-hour comedy loosely based on the rapper-turned-actor’s own upbringing in Queens, New York. Awkwafina (obviously) headlines the series as Nora Lin, a twenty-something dealing with typical twenty-something problems—life, work, her identity—while living with her family in the outer-boroughs of New York .



The series, which feels like something of a throwback to the classic comedies of Comedy Central past (the title alone!), also stars BD Wong as Nora’s dad and comedian Bowen Yang as her cousin. In case you missed it, here’s the trailer for Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, which debuts on January 22:

Awkwafina produces the series alongside executive producers Nora Lum, Karey Dornetto, Lucia Aniello (Broad City) , Teresa Hsiao, Peter Principato, and Itay Reiss. Dornetto additionally serves as showrunner for Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, which co-stars Lori Tan Chinn (Orange Is The New Black) as Nora’s grandma and features guest appearances from the likes of comedian Chris Gethard and Chrissie Fit, who starred in the Pitch Perfect sequels.