Screenshot: Marvel (YouTube)

Usually when a studio brings a film back to theaters for a limited engagement, it has something to do with awards season. And money. People like money, or so I’m told. In the case of Avengers: Endgame, the reason is—despite what Marvel’s Kevin Feige might tell you—most certainly the latter. As reported by Screen Rant, at a recent junket for Spider-Man: Far From Home, Feige revealed that Endgame is heading back to the big screen next weekend with some additional content—hot, fresh, steaming content. This won’t be some lame-ass extended cut. You think Kevin Feige is playing? What, you think this is A Star Is Born? Get out of here with that. What we’re getting is something truly special, so says the mighty Feige:



Not an extended cut, but there will be a version going into theaters with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie. If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises. Which will be next weekend.

As has already been pointed out elsewhere, Avengers: Endgame just so happens to have collected $2.74 billion in global box office cash money, which isn’t too far off from Avatar’s record-breaking $2.78 billion worldwide. James Cameron’s blockbuster has long maintained its reign as the king of the box office with the highest all-time worldwide gross. Until next weekend, anyway, when Marvel sends Endgame back to theaters to finish the job it started.