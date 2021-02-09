Australian weatherman pulls dead body from water during live broadcast

Photo : James Leynse ( Getty Images )

Last week, Australian weatherman Luke Bradnam of 9 News Gold Coast had just finished a live report on the Narrowneck region’s dangerous tidal conditions when a nearby beachgoer alerted him to a body in the water.

“I immediately stripped off and raced out with the boogie boarder,” he told in-studio anchors, a detail corroborated by Bradnam’s bare, ripped torso — something we assume is a prerequisite for all Australian weathermen. It wasn’t long before he realized that, yes, there was definitely a drowned corpse floating out there.

After Bradnam and his companion hauled the body through the surf, authorities identified the corpse as belonging to a man who had been missing since the previous night. Bradnam then hopped back on air to report on the event, thankfully avoiding any crass “I told you so’s. ”

“But yeah, pretty harrowing scene down here,” he said instead, a much more muted and professional description. It was certainly more tactful than that time people confirmed the thing resembling a brain found on a beach was, in fact, a brain on the beach.

