Happy Friday! Are you coping? Feeling like you need to treat yourself to something ridiculous? Well, if you’ve ever dreamed of owning a piece of meme history whilst simultaneously reveling in some light irony, we’ve got a suggestion. The U.S. Marshals Service is currently auctioning off merch, tokens, and wristbands guaranteed to get you entrance into a non-existent luxury cabana, all from Billy McFarland’s fraudulent Fyre Festival. Now even we peasants can commemorate the exclusive music festival on a private island once owned by Pablo Escobar the delicious schadenfreude.



The auction, which began July 30 and will remain open until August 13, is comprised of lots that were, according to a statement from U.S. Marshal Ralph Sozio, “seized from Billy McFarland [and] were originally intended to be sold at the Fyre Festival itself but were kept by McFarland, with the intent to sell the items and use the funds to commit further criminal acts while he was on pre-trial release.” Sozio goes on to add that “the proceeds from the sale of these items, all traceable to McFarland’s $26 million fraud, will go toward the victims of his crimes.”

There’s not exactly a wide range of variety when it comes to the items available; sadly, none of those magnificent tents are included. The prospective buyer’s options include yellow sweatpants, the aforementioned Fyre tokens complete with display cases, and in news that’s probably just a delight for Ashanti, T-shirts that say “Ashanti and Ja Rule Natural Born Hitters Tour- Powered by Fyre.” At the time of this writing, bids for the T-shirt that will forever associate recording artist Ashanti with this crazy shit begin at $15.

