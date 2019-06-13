Chucky the killer doll is back for the upcoming Child’s Play remake, this time manifesting, in the dulcet tones of Aubrey Plaza, as a crazed AI nightmare. Now, Plaza, who stars in the film, joined Vanity Fair to rate different horror dolls from throughout the years, since dolls are notorious in scary movie lore.

She plays Karen Barclay in Child’s Play, the mom to the main child Andy Barclay, a 13-year-old who receives the murderous technology in the frame of Chucky. Here, she reviews the likes of that horrible clown from Poltergeist, Billy from Saw, and even Susan’s doll from Seinfeld. She, of course, has the best summary of Chucky: “The creepiest thing that I’ve seen there is just the very bad hairline that Chucky has,” she said. The yuck factor goes even further when she equates it to Trump’s toupee.

To top it off, she makes a good point why this iteration of Chucky is by far possibly the scariest, verging into Black Mirror territory. “In this movie Chucky is a smart doll because he’s not just a puppet that’s being possessed by a demon, but he’s connected to the Cloud. Imagine if Siri tried to kill you. Or Alexa. Both of them. Coming after you. In the night. Very creepy.” Say no more.