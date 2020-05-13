Screenshot : IGN ( YouTube

Around the turn of the millennium, Tony Hawk was video games’ top skater boi, but time said, “see you later, boy” to his series. It wasn’t good enough for us. A decade later, we sit at home, missing his games, we’re all alone. We turn on TV, guess what we see? Skater boy rockin’ in remastered HD.

Look at the trailer, look at its title: Can we make it any more obvious? Our pretty faces are getting another chance to see what Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater is worth this fall, thanks to a remastered collection of the first two entries to the skateboarding series. Touting an “unforgettable soundtrack” that includes artists like Papa Roach, Powerman 5000, and some other bands that aren’t Papa Roach or Powerman 5000, the upcoming remaster is described by publisher Activision as a “faithful” glow-up of the original 1999 and 2000 games.



The collection will include “all the original levels, pro-skaters, [and] old-school tricks,” but tweaks the older games’ design by adding in moves like reverts and wall plants as well as “more [level] goals than before” and “added challenges.” The remasters will also include “original multiplayer game modes, both online and for local couch play.” This is nice, especially since there’s currently no easy way to play rounds of H.O.R.S.E. by passing a controller around with friends and giggling over how you customized the winning word to A.S.S.B.U.T.T. while in quarantine.



Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 And 2 will release on September 4, 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

