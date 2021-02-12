Screenshot : Ghostbusters

As we continue on into another year of pandemic anxiety, people are getting creative with where they find sources of comfort. There’s the guy who keeps jumping in a lake every day, for instance, or the people writing COVID episodes of their favorite TV shows, a stand-up comic figuring out how to tell jokes in quarantine, and, presumably, a few people who only feel calm when listening to Lego ASMR. Fortunately, the gods of nostalgia have seen fit to grant plenty of nerve-wracked adults another way to feel sort-of-just-barely-okay for about 20 minutes at a time: Uploads of old Ghostbusters cartoons.

According to ScreenRant, the official Ghostbusters YouTube channel will be uploading one new episode a week of The Real Ghostbusters on Saturdays and Extreme Ghostbusters on Thursdays. The first episodes of both are already live.



The 1986 Real Ghostbusters pilot, in particular, is a wallop of nostalgia for an era when kids were as likely to see the cartoon’s Brand X Ghostbusters depicted on bed sheets and in toys as they were to know much about the live-action movie.



Extreme Ghostbusters, which debuted in 1997, was further outside the ‘Busters zeitgeist of the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, but we’re sure there are some kids out there who look at its updated squad (and listen to its hilariously extreme theme song) and feel a sense of dull childhood contentment.



While releasing these weekly episodes is obviously part of a wider Ghostbusters: Afterlife advertising campaign, it’s hard to argue with the end result of giving the world an excuse to watch old cartoons again right now. And, as much as we might believe it’s healthier not to spend too much time wallowing in cultural nostalgia, it’s probably a good thing that these cartoons give Ghostbusters fans something to do other than look at Muncher’s bloated, corpse-blue mug while waiting for the new movie to come out.



