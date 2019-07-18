Screenshot: YouTube

An arson attack on the Kyoto Animation studio in Japan has left at least 33 people dead and another 36 injured. The attack occurred Thursday morning after a 41-year-old man walked into Kyoto’s 1st Studio Building in Fujimi Ward, Kyoto City and doused the building with gasoline. It is believed to be the country’s deadliest arson attack in three decades.

The suspect was taken into custody, then transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated for serious burns. Investigators have not identified a clear motive as of yet, and the arsonist does not appear to have any prior connection to the studio. Authorities do not expect to be able to question him today.

Kyoto Animation, known as KyoAni, was known for cultivating a healthy work environment in an industry often characterized by harsh working conditions. It is the studio behind a number of beloved anime movies and series, including K-ON!, a comedy about a female high school band.

