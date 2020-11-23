Photo : Gie Knaeps ( Getty Images ) , Screenshot : Nandi Bushell

We thought this day would never come. After war broke out between Dave Grohl, 51, and Nandi Bushell, 10, a few months ago, all signs seemed to point to a protracted, bloody drum battle between adult and child. And yet, now, even as our ears still ring from the sound of explosive tom rolls and the rattling of snares, the Grohl-Bushell conflict has come to a close.



The child won.



Grohl appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, ostensibly to promote Foo Fighters’ upcoming album. The real reason for his interview, of course, was to publicly announce his defeat. “She’s kicking my ass,” Grohl tells Colbert. “It got to the point where ... sometimes you just have to concede defeat.”

Grohl seems to have been cowed by Bushell’s performance of “Rock And Grohl - The Epic Battle,” an original song that clearly demonstrated the endless reserves of energy a 10-year old can bring to a musical war. After a diplomatic meeting earlier this month, Grohl was left with few tactical options. “There’s nothing I can do,” he says on Colbert. “It was like being called out by the school bully.”



Fortunately, Bushell is a graceful winner. She’s accepted Grohl’s surrender with a video that shows her dressed in a cape, yelling: “Thou declare defeat at my feet. The rock gods of old watch you retreat. Your legend in history will echo in time, but still you resign to a child of three-foot-nine.”



The video ends with Bushell screaming in triumph, asking to collaborate directly with Grohl. For the sake of a continued peace, we hope he goes along with her terms.



[via Billboard]



