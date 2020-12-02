Photo credits: Left: Aubrey Plaza (Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Hulu), Right: Jason Statham (Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images)

Fulfilling every dream we’ve ever had about Aubrey Plaza and Jason Statham teaming up to kill people—i.e., like, most dreams we’ve been having since roughly 2016—Deadline reports that the unlikely duo are teaming up for a new Guy Ritchie film where they’ll presumably do that thing we said they’d do . Plaza is fresh off a scene-stealing turn in Netflix’s Happiest Season (complementing all her other scene-stealing turns over the years), while Statham has been busy doing whatever it is he gets up to inbetween Meg movies. (Glowering, is our guess.)

Statham and Ritchie are old pals, of course, with their relationship dating back to the days when you’d cast Statham as a plucky, physically underwhelming underdog in a movie like Snatch or Lock, Stock, And Two Smoking Barrels, rather than he one-man, few-haired engine of destruction that he’s become. This new film (formerly titled Five Eyes, now apparently sans name) will see him play a pretty Statham-standard MI6 agent forced to team up with a CIA tech expert (Plaza, presumably) for a whole bunch of what we’re going to go ahead and just file away as “spy shit.” (A genre Ritchie last dipped into with 2015's funner-than-average The Man From U.N.C.L.E.) Which means, basically, that your interest in this film will be dependent on whether you want to watch Aubrey Plaza be sarcastic and cool at Jason Statham while they get into gunfights with international terrorists, followed by a pretty serious bout of self-contemplation and improvement if the answer to that question turns out somehow to be “No.”