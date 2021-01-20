At last, “Jessie’s Girl” from Jessie’s girl’s perspective

Screenshot : YouTube

If you’d asked us a year ago which pop-rock tune from the ’80s was most likely to develop a little universe of its own, we probably would not have picked “Jessie’s Girl,” Rick Springfield’s 1981 hit about a guy who’s in love with his best friend’s girl. (“Jessie’s Girl” should not be confused with “My Best Friend’s Girl,” a banger by The Cars that’s about a guy who’s girlfriend is stolen by his best friend; as far as we can tell, Rick Springfield never stole a girl from Ric Ocasek, and Ric Ocasek was not named Jessie.) Yet here we are. First, Coheed and Cambria teamed up with Springfield himself for “Jessie’s Girl 2,” which, as the below headline clearly states, rules.

But now we’ve got another, courtesy of TikTok-er Jax. It, too, rules. And thanks to Twitter user @aziaarcher, who shared the video yesterday, it’s now going a wee bit viral on various platforms.

That’s a delight. But it’s not Jax’s only adventure in songwriting from another subject’s perspective. Here’s her very funny take on Adele’s “Someone Like You.”

And here’s a version that imagines Sia swinging from the chandelier, the chande-li-eeee-eeeer at a random stranger’s home.

“Hotel California,” as sung by a Yelp reviewer.

And the dad from “Rude” politely requesting that the doofus that’s dating his daughter chill out a little.

And perhaps best of all, here’s the two-part saga of “Stacy’s Mom.”

This is a pretty good bit. You can follow Jax on Twitter and TikTok for more. (She’s got some pretty great original music too, but you wouldn’t have clicked for that, would you?)

