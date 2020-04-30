Screenshot : Ubisoft North America ( YouTube

Having found ways to demonstrate the global ubiquity of hoods and wrist-mounted hidden daggers across eras ranging from Ptolemaic Egypt and Classical Greece to 15th Century Italy and 18th Century America, Assassin’s Creed has set its stabby, sometimes-stealthy sights on the late Viking Age for its next entry, the predictably-named Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

The game’s announcement trailer doesn’t include footage of Valhalla being played, but its CGI introduction does launch a vicious raid to capture the hearts of Vikings and The Last Kingdom viewers by offering a few minutes of old-timey violence featuring Viking warriors and Alfred The Great’s armies beating the hell out of each other. There’s some good stage-setting included around this, too. The montage sees a pre-Danelaw Alfred giving a speech that demonizes the Scandinavian invaders over clips of them being regular people and, for those more interested in Assassin’s Creed conspiracy-soaked frame story than its historical trappings, the blade-popping reveal that the main Viking character is, indeed, a member of the Assassins.



Collider rounded up a bit more context for the clip, quoting a press release that names the game’s hero as “Eivor, a fierce Viking warrior raised on tales of battle and glory” and the setting as an “open world” that includes “the harsh and mysterious shores of Norway to the beautiful but forbidding kingdoms of England and beyond.” Like the last two Assassin’s Creedses, Valhalla will include “RPG mechanics” as well as new-ish sounding systems like settlement-management that the ability to raid enemies. Sadly, there’s no word yet on whether Valhalla will also feature extensive self-grooming mini-games or multi-hour abstract sequences spent showing the internal thoughts of Vikings agonizing over whether or not to embrace monotheism.

Valhalla is set to release this fall for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, and, we imagine, those new Sony and Microsoft consoles.

