Ask internet folks to brainstorm ’80s cartoons they’d like to see rebooted, and they deliver

Behold: A good thing—from Twitter, no less.



That simple question led to a veritable avalanche of grainy screenshots, YouTube links, and fond reminiscences about the nutbar shit we used to watch as children. Because nutbar it was. Some highlights from the still-growing thread:

Good.

Good.

Yes, please someone bring back David The Gnome, we are all about a revived David The Gnome. Hey, remember Snorks?

Or, say, Dinosaucers?

A personal favorite:

Yes, the relentless mining of nostalgia is exhausting; yes, new ideas are dying on the vine while shit that doesn’t need a reboot gets rebooted; yes, some things are better fondly remembered. So noted. But come on, don’t you sort of want a Dungeons & Dragons cartoon for this generation? What do we need more, in this moment, than some chaotic good?

The thread goes on, and on, and on. But in a good way. Some suggestions from your humble A.V. Club:

Mighty Mouse, clearly

The Alf cartoon

Maybe The Completely Mental Misadventures Of Ed Grimley

At least one of us (hint: it’s the writer of this article) fondly remembers both Wuzzles and Kissyfur.

Here Come The Littles

Superfriends: The Legendary Super Powers Show, but forget Netflix, that should just be on The CW. They could have the actors who voice the characters in the Arrowverse reprise their roles when possible (so, mostly villains and Firestorm—bring back Victor Garber!)

In fact, put Victor Garber in all this stuff.