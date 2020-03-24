Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Adult Swim is now streaming Metalocalypse for free, as if things weren't apocalyptic enough already

Randall Colburn
Screenshot: Adult Swim (YouTube)

There’s no shortage of things to watch these days, from Better Call Saul and The Plot Against America to Westworld and One Day At A Time, but, hey, maybe that shit is much too tame for your extreme tastes. Allow us, then, to point you towards Adult Swim’s website and app, where you can currently stream all four seasons of Brendon Small and Tommy Blacha’s black-souled Metalocalypse, an animated series that will have you smashing your head through panes of glass in no time.

A truly one-of-a-kind series, Metalocalypse satirized the over-the-top stereotypes associated with metal culture via Dethklok, a band whose power rivals that of major corporations. What made it all extra special—aside, of course, from the pitch-black comedy, gruesome violence, and cocaine-snorting clowns—was that it doubled as a vessel for Small’s own brand of metal, which he eventually took on tour. Since 2007, he’s released three Dethalbums and The Doomstar Requiem, the soundtrack to the series finale.

Watch it all for free now here or via the Adult Swim app.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

