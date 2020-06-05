Photo : Ira L. Black/Corbis ( Getty Images )

It’s a good day to get into new music.

Today, Bandcamp is once again waiving its fees so 100% of all music and merchandise sales will go directly to artists, many of whom have committed to donating any proceeds to anti-racism organizations, bail funds, and Black Lives Matter groups.

Bandcamp is keeping a running list of the labels and artists offering special releases today, as well as how they plan to use their proceeds. Polyvinyl Records, for example, will be sharing 100% of digital revenue with artists, in addition to donating $5 of every physical order to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

On June 19, Bandcamp will also be donating 100% of its share of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, a contribution they plan to make on an annual basis. They’ll also be waiving their fees again on July 3, with all proceeds going to the artists .

If you’re interested in directly supporting Black artists on Bandcamp, check out this crowdsourced document linking out to the pages of more than 1,000 different Black artists. It’s a massive document, so allow us to get you started with a selection of five Black artists we’ve celebrated over the years with links to their individual Bandcamp pages.

“Industry Games is a tightly rendered effort that’s as all-encompassing as she is: It glides with the homestyle ease of Southern rap while deploying scathing, razor-sharp wordplay, all of it held together with lilting, soulful vocals befitting of such a passionate artist.”

Visit Chika’s Bandcamp page here.

“With BRAT, Nnamdi Ogbonnaya, the Chicago artist otherwise known as NNAMDÏ, channels not only the peripatetic nature of today’s increasingly elastic pop landscape, but also an ecstatic joy, a kaleidoscopic soundscape pulsing with self-discovery.”

NNAMDÏ also dropped a new, 3-song EP today, Black Plight. 100% of its proceeds will benefit www.eatchicago.org and Assata’s Daughters. Visit his Bandcamp page here.

“From beginning to end, Room 25 is a testimony to the power of telling your story and the hope that can be found in doing so without apology. Like hearing the chorus of an old spiritual or having a long conversation with a close friend, each song is intimate in a restorative way. An unquestionable balm for uncertain times like these, this album announces Noname’s lyrical coming-of-age.”

Visit Noname’s Bandcamp page here.

“Describing [Grae’s] music as ambitious is akin to labeling a stab wound a scrape. If Sumney’s fiery, spiritual 2018 EP Black in Deep Red, 2014 upended fans’ expectations, then Grae is a revelatory shock. Sumney’s music resonates most strongly when—like its lyrics—it destroys pre-established boundaries.”

Visit Moses Sumney’s Bandcamp page here.

“ Gone are the scrappy, guitar-driven harmonies that defined Infinite Worlds, making way for a more experimental, synth-bolstered soundscape that still feels heartfelt—and way more personal.”

Visit Vagabon’s Bandcamp page here.

Looking for ways to advocate for black lives? Check out this list of resources by our sister site Lifehacker for ways to get involved

