In celebration of the Festival of Lights and, let’s face it, a new Foo Fighters LP, Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin have cranking out covers of songs by Jewish artists with The Hanukkah Sessions, an eight-part YouTube series.



On night one, Grohl channeled his inner Gremlin for an appropriately high-pitched take on the Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage,” and the project has only gotten more fun from there.

Next came a straight-faced performance of Drake’s “Hotline Bling,” complete with awkward dance moves.

Night three unwrapped an of-course-they-did cover of Mountain’s “Mississippi Queen.”

Night five featured a surprisingly faithful version of Bob Dylan’s “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35.”

And, most recently, Grohl and Kurstin honed their Britpop chops for Elastica’s “Connection.”

But the hands-down MVP of the series goes to night four’s selection , a cover of blush-inducing banger “Fuck the Pain Away.” For one, you get to hear Grohl sincerely sing about someone suckin’ on his titties. And two, the “Canadian rock G-Dess” herself, Peaches (born Merrill Nisker), phones in at the end to join the boys for the final chorus.

You can watch the whole series on the Foo Fighters’ YouTube channel ahead of the final two nights.

