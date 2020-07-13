Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Artist creates human body make-up illusions, showing that cakes were only the beginning

reidmccarter
Reid McCarter
Filed to:Aux
AuxMimi Choimake-up
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Artist creates human body make-up illusions, showing that cakes were only the beginning
Screenshot: True Calling

As the internet continues to grapple with the disorienting knowledge that everything in the world might actually be a cake in disguise, make-up artist Mimi Choi is here to remind us that things could be much weirder by using the human body as a canvas for disturbingly realistic illusions.

Advertisement

A lot of her work centers on turning arms and legs—parts of the body we typically think should not be eaten—into various kinds of food. Working in the same tradition that’s given us horrifying human-Dory combinations and cartoon character mouths, Choi uses make-up and serious skill to turn limbs into loaves of bread, bizarre apple tubes, tomato slices, bananas, corn cobs, sushi rolls, and more.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Choi doesn’t just advance the cannibal agenda by making people look edible. She also likes to fuck with our conception of the human face by creating effects that make viewers feel dizzy, instinctually terrified, or just plain nauseous.

Advertisement
Advertisement

There’s a lot more to see at Choi’s Instagram, a gallery of oddities that are as impressive as they are stomach-churning. And, just in case you thought all of this wouldn’t wrap back around into a deceptive food ouroboros, well, we regret to inform you that Choi wants you worried that sometimes cakes are actually legs.

Advertisement

[via Bored Panda]

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Advertisement
Reid McCarter

Contributor, The A.V. Club. Reid's a writer and editor who has appeared at GQ, Playboy, and Paste. He also co-created and writes for videogame sites Bullet Points Monthly and Digital Love Child.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

A sneak peek at 30 Rock's reunion special, just as episodes are being scrubbed from the internet

The 25 best songs of 2020 so far

The best albums of 2020 so far

The pop culture that’s entertained us the most in 2020 so far