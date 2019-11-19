Arrow heads to Russia for the latest stop on its grand goodbye tour

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, November 19. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Arrow (The CW, 9 p.m.): Up to this point, Arrow’s final season has taken the form of a victory lap of sorts, revisiting old haunts, friends, foes, and even title cards with each episode. Next up: Say Privyet, Ollie!

Here’s Allison Shoemaker on the effectiveness of this strategy, in her recap of last week’s excellent “Present Tense”:

“Present Tense” is not the most ambitious Arrow’s history, nor its most inventive. It is, however, one of its best. Like every episode so far in this final season, it revisits ideas, plot devices, and characters from previous seasons (and recycles an old title card—this one is from season four, the Andy Diggle season). And like the young season as a whole, it manages to stroll down memory lane while heading in a new direction, imbued with the palpable energy of new ideas, new pairings, and the chance to bring the whole shebang home at last. Not all of it works, though one of the biggest wrinkles also seems likely to be sorted out, given the episode’s final act. But it’s smart, complicated, lively, often funny, with a number of solid performances and one of the single best scenes in the show’s history. What a gem.

This week, they’ll bring on the Bratva. Allison stands ready to recap.

Regular coverage

The Flash (The CW, 8 p.m.)

This Is Us (NBC, 9 p.m.)

The Crown (Netflix): Recaps of season three continue



Wild card

Sorry For Your Loss (Facebook Watch, 3 p.m., second-season finale): Yes, the Facebook Watch interface is weird, and yes, Facebook in general is terrible, but you know what? This show is great.

The second season wraps up tonight, but if you’re ready to be a little sad and a little blown away, there’s no time like the present to start from the top.