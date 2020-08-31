Arnold Schwarzenegger to star in spy show from Jack Ryan showrunner

Arnold Schwarzenegger Photo : Tim P. Whitby ( Getty Images )

It looks like Arnold Schwarzenegger is about to make the same career move that all movie stars/former governors must someday make when they hit the downslope of their career: television. Apparently, television has become a more respectable medium in the last two or three decades, and now it has attracted the attention of a guy who… used to be in a lot movies but doesn’t do so many movies anymore. Unsurprisingly, this new TV project sounds a lot like the kind of movie Schwarzenegger would normally do, with Deadline saying that it’s an unnamed “global spy adventure” about a father and daughter, with Schwarzenegger playing the father.

That’s about all we know in terms of plot, but we also know that the show comes from Scorpion creator and Jack Ryan showrunner Nick Santora, who clearly has some experience with this kind of TV show. We would guess that this will be more straightforward action thing than some kind of tongue-in-cheek fish-out-of-water thing, but who knows. Also, the show is produced by Skydance, the indie studio that helped make the last two Terminator movies, which weren’t great. That may be worrying, since the studio hasn’t proven itself to be an especially great shepherd of Schwarzenegger’s career, but it’s not like we can afford to be picky if we want to see Arnold Schwarzenegger doing TV. It’s either this or The Apprentice, and the less said about The Apprentice or any terrible regimes that its popularity helped usher in because of a certain pre-Schwarzenegger host, the better.