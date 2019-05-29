Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

Of all the films that deserved the Saturday morning cartoon treatment, the 1990 comedy Kindergarten Cop was positively begging for an animated spin-off. 22 minutes of Arnold Schwarzenegger traversing the earth with a group of comically candid children? It’s the technicolor wonder that could have written itself, but didn’t. Those of us who grew up in the ‘90s might have missed out on the spectacle, but today’s youth is in luck. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Schwarzenegger will resume his position at the front of the class in the animated Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten. It’s similar to Kindergarten Cop, but there’s a bit of a twist: His character is an ex-superhero who retires to a life of teaching pint-sized superheroes.

The idea sprouted from a conversation with the late pop icon, to whom he expressed a desire to do a Kindergarten Cop sequel. Lee actually supported the idea, then contacted him later about participating in the animated series. Though Lee died before he could see his idea come into fruition, Deadpool co-creator Fabian Nicieza continued with it and wrote the series under Genius Brands International.

There is no set release date as of yet, but here’s hoping they still have time to recreate the moment Schwarzenegger expertly took a high flying kick to the back without much of a flinch.