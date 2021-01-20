Arnold after getting vaccine: "Come with me if you want to live"

Screenshot : Sony Pictures

Earlier this month, Arnold Schwarzenegger unsheathed his Conan The Barbarian sword to deliver a surprisingly affecting message about the Capitol riots. Today, presumably after celebrating the t he inauguration of Joe Biden, the actor and former governor is again referencing his past hits to help boost confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Put that needle down!” he cracks after receiving the shot, referencing one of his many iconic Kindergarten Cop lines . He gamely chases it with a nod to perhaps his most famous role . “Alright, I just got my vaccine and I will recommend it to anyone and everyone,” he says to the camera before channeling T-800 . “ Come with me if you want to live.”

We can only hope this prompts our other aging action stars to drop vaccine videos of their own. “Go ahead,” Clint Eastwood can say as he rolls up his sleeve. “Make my day.” Al Pacino can introduce his “little friend” while holding the syringe. And Bruce Willis? A celebratory “y ippee-ki-yay” will most assuredly be warranted after the shot. He just better wear a mask.

