Armie Hammer has now left that Godfather making-of show, too

Photo : Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

It’s been a few weeks now since an anonymous Instagram account began posting images of DMs allegedly sent by the actor Armie Hammer, laying out a pattern of behavior attributed to him in sexual relationships that ranges from bizarre, to abusive, to potentially criminal. And while the more lurid details of the alleged texts—including a supposed fascination with cannibalism—have mostly served to distract and obscure, the core of the issue remains that Hammer has now, both anonymously, and on the record, been accused by former partners of sexually abusive and violent behavior. (The actor has denied all such claims, calling them “bullshit”; his lawyer has also issued a statement stating that claims of similar behavior made by his ex-girlfriend Paige Lorentz were “patently untrue.”)

All of which serves as grim preamble for news tonight that Hammer has just dropped out of the Godfather making-of drama The Offer, his second such departure since the allegations against him came to light. As reported by Variety, Hammer was set to star in the 10-episode Paramount Plus series as veteran Hollywood producer Al Ruddy, who helped shepherd Francis Ford Coppola’s adaptation of Mario Puz o’s best-selling novel into theaters. Hammer previously dropped out of the Jennifer Lopez film Shotgun Wedding earlier this month, stating at the time that he was unwilling to spend the movie’s shooting schedule away from his children while the scandal was continuing to run.

Neither Paramount, nor Hammer’s representatives, have reportedly commented as of yet on his departure from The Offer.