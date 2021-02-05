Armie Hammer dropped by agent amid ongoing scandal

Photo : Noam Galai ( Getty Images )

The sudden and ongoing dissolution of Armie Hammer’s career continues apace tonight, as the scandal surrounding the Call Me By Your Name actor—accused of sending a series of Instagram DMs outlining bizarre and abusive sexual behaviors, and accused by at least two former partners of similar behavior—has now reached the point where he’s been dropped by his agent, WM E. Given that, a month ago, Hammer was still a widely successful and up-and-coming actor, with projects with Jennifer Lopez and a prestige HBO series about the making of The Godfather on the line, it’s quickly become the sort of rapid downward spiral that leaves you CTL-F’ing words like “freefall” or “collapse” on a performer’s Wikipedia page.

THR broke the news, reporting that Hammer has also apparently lost the services of his personal publicist. The actor has stayed largely quiet about the allegations—which ranged from the lurid, including accusations of cannibalism, to the more grounded and depressing, including repeated assertions of ignoring consent with sexual partners and other abusive behaviors. He issued a statement when he left Lopez’s Shotgun Wedding last month, calling the accusations “bullshit,” and told Variety through a lawyer that “ The stories being perpetuated in the media are a misguided attempt to present a one-sided narrative with the goal of tarnishing Mr. Hammer’s reputation, and communications from the individuals involved prove that.”

WME has yet to issue a statement on the news.