Photo : Lars Niki ( Getty Images )

Armie Hammer became the internet’s main character last week when some disturbing (and unverified) screengrabs of messages he allegedly sent went viral. In them, the sender declares themselves “100% a cannibal” while participating in fetishistic roleplay language that some experts say violated consent. Soon after , a number of Hammer’s exes emerged with allegations of inappropriate and nonconsensual behavior against the actor. “He did some things with me that I wasn’t comfortable with,” one ex, Courtney Vucekovich, told Page Six, adding that she “wasn’t safe” when with him.

Hammer’s secret Instagram account, @el_destructo_86, was discovered amidst the discourse, and, while it was filled with plenty of juvenile chatter about drugs and sex, one post in particular is causing uproar. “Well… my ex (for a very good reason) wife is refusing to come back to america with my children,” he wrote below a recent video tour of his hotel room at the Ritz Carlton in the Cayman Islands. “So I have to go back to Cayman… which sucks. Except there are a few silver linings. Like fucking Ms. Cayman again while I’m down there.” A lingerie-clad woman with her face obscured, presumably “Ms. Cayman, ” sits on the hotel room’s bed on all fours.

Advertisement

This didn’t sit too well with the Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee, which wants the world to know that the woman in the video is not the official Miss Cayman. Hammer, drowning in poster’s remorse, offered an apology to the Cayman Compass: “I would like to clarify that the person in my video, which was stolen from my private Instagram, is not Miss Cayman. I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humo r may have caused.”

His apology comes after the Committee took to its social channels to say it was “disturbed” by the video. “ The role of Miss Cayman is in part, to serve as a role model to young Caymanian women,” the post reads . “ The depiction of the woman in the video goes against all that our organisation stands for and the Committee is consequently requesting that Mr. Hammer immediately remove all references to Miss Cayman from his social media channels.”

“My deep sympathies to Miss Cayman, who I don’t know, and to the entire organization as I had no intentions of implying she was actually Miss Cayman,” Hammer continued.

Hammer, who we imagine won’t be posting anytime soon, decried what he calls “vicious and spurious online attacks ” last week. He also dropped out of Shotgun Wedding, a Lionsgate feature in which he was to star alongside Jennifer Lopez. “ I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” he said in a statement.