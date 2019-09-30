Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez (Getty Images)

Good news, America: The thing you’ve been demanding for the past seven years is finally happening, with Deadline reporting that Chelsea Handler’s recent memoir Life Will Be The Death Of Me is getting adapted into a biographical TV series of some sort—just like her previous memoir, Are You There, Vodka? It’s Me, Chelsea, was in 2012. That means, at long last, we’re essentially getting a sequel series/revival/reboot of the Laura Prepon-starring NBC sitcom Are You There, Chelsea (which is best remembered for having one of the dumbest titles in TV history).

Deadline doesn’t say if Life Will Be The Death Of Me will also be a Laura Prepon-starring sitcom, but we do know that Universal TV picked up the rights to the project following a “competitive situation with multiple studios bidding.” The first show was a flop, but hey, good for Handler. As for the original book, Deadline says the official description promises a “funny, sad, super-honest, all-true story” of Handler’s “year of self-discovery,” and that it includes “a nerdily brilliant psychiatrist, a shaman, four Chow Chows, some well-placed security cameras, various family members (living and departed), friends, assistants, and a lot of edibles.”

Of course, if you thought we would let “nerdily brilliant psychiatrist” pass by without a comment, then you don’t know The A.V. Club! So let’s do it: What other kind of brilliant is there? Is “nerdily brilliant” different from just brilliant? Why “nerdily brilliant” and not brilliantly nerdy? Is it because being a nerd is bad but being brilliant is good, and we’re supposed to think this psychiatrist is really smart but in a way that’s uncool? Did Ned Flanders write this? He’s the only person on the planet who could or would say “nerdily,” so that’s the only logical explanation. Unless… is Chelsea Handler a Flanders? The names do rhyme.