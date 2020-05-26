Are Amy Heckerling, Darren Criss, and John Stamos in a cowboy hat enough to make you care about Quibi?

Photo : Quibi

Whether or not you believe that “everything that has gone wrong” with Quibi can be blamed on the pandemic, the much-hyped mobile streamer is soldiering on despite an inauspicious start and a handful of scandals. It has plenty of star-studded projects yet to launch, after all, including Royalties, a musical comedy starring Glee and American Crime Story’s Darren Criss and, apparently, John Stamos in a cowboy hat.

Advertisement

A “satirical take on the oft-untold story of songwriters behind the world’s biggest hits,” the series follows a songwriting duo (Criss and Kether Donohue) as they cobble together tunes for the likes of Mark Hamill, Jennifer Coolidge, Julianne Hough, and Rufus Wainwright. Royalties also boasts Amy Heckerling, director of Clueless and Fast Times At Ridgemont High, behind the camera. Despite your feelings about Quibi, that’s a hard ensemble to overlook.

Advertisement

Check out the trailer for the series below.

Royalties premieres on June 1, and on June 12 an official soundtrack featuring the series’ Criss-written tunes will drop alongside the finale.

Advertisement

See what else is coming to Quibi here and here. Or just watch “The Golden Arm” again. That shit is still funny.