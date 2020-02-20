Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Archers Of Loaf release first new song in 22 years

Photo: Anthony Pidgeon (Redferns/Getty Images)

In case you needed further proof that the ‘90s never died, Archers Of Loaf just released their first new song in 22 years—presumably in honor of finally reuniting and announcing a new string of tour dates for the first time in nearly a decade. This comes from Stereogum, which doesn’t say if this track (called “Raleigh Days”) is meant to foreshadow some more tracks or a new album, but we would advise against looking a gift Archers in the mouth. You don’t want to jinx it and have to wait another 22 years for a follow-up song. Nobody’s going to be talking about the ‘90s in the 2040s. We’ll be too busy fighting over water.

Here’s “Raleigh Days,” followed by the full list of tour dates. Spoiler alert: The band is going to North Carolina, but… there’s a catch. (They’re not going to Raleigh.)

Archers Of Loaf 2020 Tour Dates

02/21—Carrboro, NC—Cat’s Cradle
02/22—Atlanta, GA—Terminal West
02/07—Nashville, TN—Basement East
03/13—Woodstock, NY—The Colony
03/14—Boston, MA—Royale
04/10—Asheville, NC—The Grey Eagle
04/11—Birmingham, AL—Saturn
04/17—Philadelphia, PA—Underground Arts
04/18—Baltimore, MD—Ottobar
04/30—St. Louis, MO—Delmar Hall
05/01—Lawrence, KS—The Bottleneck
05/02—Omaha, NE—The Waiting Room
05/03—Denver, CO—Bluebird Theater
05/15—Dallas, TX—Deep Ellum Art Co.
05/16—Austin, TX—The Mohawk
05/17—Houston, TX—White Oak Music Hall Downstairs
06/04—Brooklyn, NY—Music Hall of Williamsburg
06/06—New York, NY—Bowery Ballroom
06/19—Richmond, VA—The Broadberry
06/20—Washington, DC—Black Cat
07/09—Portland, OR—Mississippi Studios
07/10—Portland, OR—Mississippi Studios
07/11—Seattle, WA—Showbox
07/12—Vancouver, BC—Imperial
07/24—Minneapolis, MN—Fine Line
07/25—Chicago, IL—Subterranean

