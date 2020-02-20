Archers Of Loaf release first new song in 22 years

Photo : Anthony Pidgeon ( Redferns/Getty Images )

In case you needed further proof that the ‘90s never died, Archers Of Loaf just released their first new song in 22 years—presumably in honor of finally reuniting and announcing a new string of tour dates for the first time in nearly a decade. This comes from Stereogum, which doesn’t say if this track (called “Raleigh Days”) is meant to foreshadow some more tracks or a new album, but we would advise against looking a gift Archers in the mouth. You don’t want to jinx it and have to wait another 22 years for a follow-up song. Nobody’s going to be talking about the ‘90s in the 2040s. We’ll be too busy fighting over water.

Here’s “Raleigh Days,” followed by the full list of tour dates. Spoiler alert: The band is going to North Carolina, but… there’s a catch. (They’re not going to Raleigh.)



Archers Of Loaf 2020 Tour Dates

02/21—Carrboro, NC—Cat’s Cradle

02/22—Atlanta, GA—Terminal West

02/07—Nashville, TN—Basement East

03/13—Woodstock, NY—The Colony

03/14—Boston, MA—Royale

04/10—Asheville, NC—The Grey Eagle

04/11—Birmingham, AL—Saturn

04/17—Philadelphia, PA—Underground Arts

04/18—Baltimore, MD—Ottobar

04/30—St. Louis, MO—Delmar Hall

05/01—Lawrence, KS—The Bottleneck

05/02—Omaha, NE—The Waiting Room

05/03—Denver, CO—Bluebird Theater

05/15—Dallas, TX—Deep Ellum Art Co.

05/16—Austin, TX—The Mohawk

05/17—Houston, TX—White Oak Music Hall Downstairs

06/04—Brooklyn, NY—Music Hall of Williamsburg

06/06—New York, NY—Bowery Ballroom

06/19—Richmond, VA—The Broadberry

06/20—Washington, DC—Black Cat

07/09—Portland, OR—Mississippi Studios

07/10—Portland, OR—Mississippi Studios

07/11—Seattle, WA—Showbox

07/12—Vancouver, BC—Imperial

07/24—Minneapolis, MN—Fine Line

07/25— Chicago, IL—Subterranean