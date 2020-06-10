On the right. The hat’s a dead giveaway. Screenshot : YouTube

Win Butler is a man of many talents. Having already released a slew of excellent albums with the Arcade Fire, the singer’s taken to covering Disney songs, calling Paul McCartney an “old freaky fucker,” and, it appears, acting.

Yesterday, eagle-eyed viewers of the first trailer for Bill & Ted Face The Music pointed out a familiar face among the film’s “future council,” one wearing the type of wide-brimmed hat favored by a certain Canadian songwriter. It wasn’t long before Butler took to his Instagram to confirm that, indeed, he plays a role in the long-awaited sequel.

“Proud and humbled to be a member of the future council, formed on day 1 after the defeat of former president ‘Basement Boy’ in November of 2020,” he wrote in an Instagram Story, which was preserved by the Arcade Fire Tube Twitter account.

“Also, and this is a spoiler,” he added, taking this brief moment in the spotlight to address the Black Lives Matter protests currently rocking the world. “It turns out in the future that spending money on education, universal healthcare, and universal daycare is better than prisons and policing. There is an alternate universe where none of this happened and America re-elected ‘basement boy’ again… But that is more of a dystopia.”

Bill & Ted Face The Music revisits middle-a ged versions of Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter’s turn-of-the-‘90s slackers , sen ding them on a quest that, per a synopsis, finds them in search of “ the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe, with the help of their daughters ( Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine), a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends.”

The killer supporting cast also includes Kid Cudi, Kristen Schaal, and B eck Bennett, as well as Barry’s Anthony Carrigan and William Sadler, who will be reprising his Bogus Journey role as Death.

The movie’s still slated to hit theaters on August 21, but, you know, don’t hold your breath. In the meantime, revisit the trailer below.

