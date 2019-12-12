AppleTV+ already wants more of Kumail Nanjiani's Little America anthology

Kumanil Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon Photo : Amy Sussman ( Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly )

Apple has shown a good amount of confidence in its AppleTV+ originals, having already renewed its launch shows for second seasons, and now it’s doing the same for its immigrant anthology series Little America—even though it won’t premiere until halfway through January. This comes from Deadline, which says that Apple is giving Little America’s first season a Netflix-style all-at-once dump, as opposed to the weekly release it’s been doing for its shows up until now. The show, which comes from Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, Lee Eisenberg, Alan Yang, and Epic Magazine (which inspired its stories), is about going “beyond the headlines to bring to life the funny, romantic, heartfelt, and surprising stories immigrants in America.” Each episode is about a different immigration story, so having a second season will allow Little America to tell, well, more stories.

Deadline has synopses for each of the first season’s episodes, including a 12-year-old boy who has to run his family’s motel when his parents are deported, a competitive teenage squash player who happens to be undocumented, and a man from Nigeria deciding to embrace the cowboy life when he moves to Oklahoma. All of the first season’s episodes will be available on January 17 on AppleTV+, and the second season’s episodes will be available at some later point.