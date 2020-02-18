Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Apple's Spielberg-produced Amazing Stories reboot gets a whiz-bang trailer

Randall Colburn
Screenshot: YouTube

One of the very first series to be announced for Apple TV+ was Amazing Stories, a revival of Steven Spielberg’s beloved ‘80s NBC series. Today, the nascent streamer—which recently debuted two solid projects in Visible: Out On Television and Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet—dropped a trailer for the anthology, which tells “five unique stories” that dabble in the supernatural.

A stirring throwback score sets the tone for what looks to be a sweet, family-friendly series, which should likely appeal to those exhausted by Hollywood’s current obsession with gritty reboots. Amazing Stories will also feature the final performance of the late Robert Forster, who here plays a grandpa embracing his newfound superhero powers.

Watch it below. 

Spielberg serves as an executive producer on the project, as do Once Upon A Time’s Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, who stepped in after Bryan Fuller bailed on it. Amazing Stories debuts on Apple TV+ on March 6.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

