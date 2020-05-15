Photo : Apple TV+

One of the highlights of Apple’s first batch of original shows was Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, a breezy, half-hour comedy about game developers from It’s Always Sunny’s Rob McElhenney. A second season of the series is already in the works, but an entirely new episode written, filmed, and edited in quarantine will hit the streaming platform next week.

The core cast—McElhenney, F. Murray Abraham, Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, et al.—will return for the quarantine-themed episode, which, in a shrewd bit of Apple synergy, was shot entirely on iPhones. McElhenney penned the episode with co-creator Megan Ganz and executive producer and star David Hornsby, and it will reportedly dig into the “special kind of hell” that is coordinating a chaotic workplace via virtual meetings. Also, Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin is in it? A weird fit, but we’re here for it.

Mythic Quest: Quarantine debuts on Apple TV+ on May 22.