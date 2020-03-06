Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Apple's Home Before Dark is giving off some serious Harriet The Spy vibes

Randall Colburn
Screenshot: Apple TV+

Brooklynn Prince, who first captured our hearts in 2017's The Florida Project, is a pre-teen journalist in Home Before Dark, a new mystery series from Apple TV+ that’s giving us some very welcome Harriet The Spy vibes. There’s something darker and more ominous about the story, especially since it’s based on the real-life reporting of 9-year old journalist Hilde Lysiak, but Prince’s plucky nature and the arc of a child transcending the condescending head-pats of her elders blesses it with a certain whimsy.

The story centers around Prince’s Lysiak, who can’t stop asking questions about a cold case adjacent to her father (Jim Sturgess) after they move from Brooklyn to the lakeside town where he grew up. Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu serves as an executive producer on the 10-episode series, which comes from New Girl and Daredevil alums Dana Fox and Dara Resnik. Check out the trailer below.

Home Before Dark debuts on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 3.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

