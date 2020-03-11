Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Apple TV+ puts Uma Thurman under Suspicion

William Hughes
Illustration for article titled Apple TV+ puts Uma Thurman under iSuspicion/i
Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis (Getty Images)

Apple TV+ announced today that it was getting into the Uma Thurman business, releasing a statement touting its new streaming drama series Suspicion. The show will star the Kill Bill Bill killer as a high-powered American businesswoman investigating the kidnapping of her son, attempting to work out which of four suspects deserves her…Extreme Skepticism.

The series is being showrun by Rob Williams, lately of Killing Eve and a number of episodes of The Man In The High Castle. Apple has also assembled a well-known ensemble of performers who’ll be attempting to withstand Thurman’s considerable glaring prowess, including Big Bang Theory’s Kunal Nayyar, The Americans Noah Emmerich, Elizabeth Henstridge, and more.

Thurman has dabbled pretty extensively in TV in recent years; among other things, her involvement somewhat managed to elevate NBC’s The Slap . She also had a recurring role on Bravo’s con artist comedy Imposters, as well as a starring position on Netflix’s haunted heart horror offering Chambers.

Suspicion is being directed by Chris Long, also of The Americans, and is based on an Israeli series titled False Flag.

