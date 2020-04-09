Apple TV+ is streaming some of its best shows for free

Little America Photo : Apple TV+

We can now add Apple TV+ to the list of streaming services offering a slate of free content for the homebound and mentally quarantined. Starting tonight, the streamer is throwing open its digital doors on a select collection of some of its more critically appreciated material, allowing viewers to stream shows like Dickinson, Servant, and For All Mankind without the need for a subscription.

And while this is in no ways any kind of all-access pass—the absence of The Morning Show, probably the most high-profile of the service’s offerings, is notable—there is some pretty great TV to be had here. For instance, the offerings include Little America, which we rated as easily the best of the network’s roster of launch titles, plus kids fare like Helpsters, Snoopy In Space, and the Ghostwriter revival. The only real hitch is that you’ll need the Apple TV+ app to view anything—no in-browser watching, apparently—but hey: Free is free.

Apple TV+ Free For Everyone content:

The Elephant Queen

Little America

Servant

For All Mankind

Dickinson

Helpsters

Ghostwriter

Snoopy In Space