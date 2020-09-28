Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Apple to release Billie Eilish documentary The World's A Little Blurry in February 2021

Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)

Grammy-winning pop standout Billie Eilish is ready to show fans a little more than her neon green roots and undying love of The Office. Apple and the “Bury A Friend” just announced the release date for an in-depth documentary called The World’s A Little Blurry, which will be arriving early next year. Directed by R.J. Cutler (The War Room), the film will premiere in theaters and on Apple TV+ in February 2021. An exact day has not been revealed as of yet.

Eilish announced the documentary at the end of 2019 after being crowned Billboard’s Woman Of The Year. Two months later, the teen nabbed five Grammy wins, including trophies for Song, Record, and Album Of The Year. She ended up making history that night by becoming the first woman ever to sweep the Big Four awards. What’s more, we named Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? one of the best albums of 2019.

You can check out the official announcement for Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry below.

