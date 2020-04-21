Screenshot : Fraggle Rock: Rock On! ( YouTube

Yes, Apple TV+ is rebooting Fraggle Rock, and if your immediate reaction is like, “Ugh, please stop digging up the beloved remnants of my childhood to capitalize on consumer nostalgia,” we definitely feel you. But maybe—maybe—just hear Apple out on this one: It’s not so much a reboot as a revival, and like the original Fraggle Rock, the new iteration features all your favorite Fraggle friends in their purest puppet form. Based on this short and sweet lil teaser, Fraggle Rock: Rock On! has also captured the joyful essence of its classic predecessor:

The first episode is available today for free on Apple TV+, and new episodes will drop every Tuesday. Produced by The Jim Henson Company, the new series consists of short weekly episodes, each about three to five minutes long, featuring Fraggle faves like Gobo, Red, Mokey, Wembley, Boober, and Uncle Traveling Matt. Taking inspiration from the real world, the Fraggles have found themselves separated from one another in various parts of their vast underground cave network, and it’s forcing them to come up with creative ways to stay connected—with the help of the Doozers, of course.

It’s easy to be cynical about another reboot, but it’s not just the premise of Fraggle Rock: Rock On! that captures the joy of the original series—it’s the impressive way in which the series is being produced, week-to-week, that also maintains Fraggle Rock’s spirit of creativity and connectedness. The entire series is filmed on iPhone 11s in the homes of crew members all over the country, which is kind of amazing. This is seriously the kind of cozy-hearted content we desperately need right now.