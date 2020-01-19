Apple renews Home Before Dark and Mythic Quest before they've even premiered

Photo : Home Before Dark ( Apple )

Apple is diving into the streaming wars with the boldness of The CW, announcing today that it has already renewed mystery drama Home Before Dark and video game-themed comedy Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet before either show has even premiered its first season. This is a big vote of confidence for both shows, or at least an indication that Apple doesn’t actively hate them, as very few of the Apple TV+ originals have really broken through just yet. Both of these seem to have a lot of potential to build an audience, though, since the former is a serialized mystery show (which everybody seems to like) and the latter comes from some of the people behind FX’s It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia (it was created by Charlie Day, Megan Ganz, and Rob McElhenney, who also stars).

Home Before Dark stars Brooklynn Prince and Jim Sturgess, and it’s about a young girl who moves to her father’s small hometown and digs up a mysterious cold case. Its first season will premiere on April 3. Mythic Quest, which is about the company running a popular online video game and the narcissistic mastermind who created it, will premiere its first season on February 7. In addition to McElhenney, it stars F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, and Imani Hakim.