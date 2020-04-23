Photo : Lisa Maree Williams ( Getty Images )

Back in February we reported on a screen adaptation of the true story podcast The Shrink Next Door starring comedic buds Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell. A new development in the project now gives us an idea of where we can actually see the mini Anchorman reunion. Per Variety, the limited series has found a home at Apple TV+ after a bidding war for the rights.

The deal includes a straight-to-series, eight-episode order. The Big Sick director Michael Showalter has signed onto the project alongside writer Georgia Pritchett (Veep, Succession). The Shrink Next Door is based on a story of a psychiatrist, Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Rudd), who uses treatment to take over the life of one of his unsuspecting patients, Martin “Marty” Markowitz (Ferrell). Herschkopf obliterates all boundaries in order to move into Markowitz’s home and takeover his business. It’s the latest Wondery production to get the on-screen treatment.

Aside from his heavily memed turn on Hot Ones, Rudd was last seen in Netflix’s Living With Yourself, where he played a set of conflicting clones. Ferrell recently linked up with Julia Louis-Dreyfus for the dark comedy Downhill. This will be Rudd and Ferrell’s first time working together since 2013's Anchorman 2.