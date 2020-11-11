L to R: Ilana Glazer (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images), Tiffany Haddish (Kevin Winter/Getty Images), and Ben Schwartz (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images) Graphic : The A.V. Club

It’s been a while since we’ve been to an actual party that didn’t involve a Zoom screen, but Apple TV+’s next big comedy seems keen on quelling all wistful remembrances of deeply-missed, in-person gatherings. How? By adding a dash of murder, as one does.

Today, the one-year-old streamer announced a new murder-mystery comedy from Chris Miller and Phil Lord titled The Afterparty. Viewers will get to be part of a pretty stacked guest list: The cast includes Tiffany Haddish , Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao , Ben Schwartz , Ike Barinholtz , Ilana Glazer , Dave Franco , Jamie Demetriou, and John Early. The Afterparty centers on a gathering that takes place after a high school reunion. Each episode (eight in total) will focus on a different character’s perspective of the same night and the film genre and visual format will change to suit the character’s personality. Considering Lord’s pretty enviable portfolio and a cast rife with some intriguing storytellers, the premise is fair ly promising.

Haddish will play Detective Danner, who is described as eccentric (but you knew that already) and assigned to the high-profile case alongside her overeager partner, Detective Culp (Early). In a recent press release, Apple describes the rest of the characters :

Richardson as ‘Aniq,’ a loveable escape room designer who hopes to reconnect with his high school crush, Zoe.

Chao as ‘Zoe,’ a former artist turned school administrator who is newly separated from her high school sweetheart.

Schwartz as ‘Yasper,’ Aniq’s relentlessly positive best friend who dreams of a career in music.

Barinholtz as ‘Brett,’ Zoe’s ex-husband, an arrogant, former high school athlete.

Glazer as ‘Chelsea,’ the former high school valedictorian and class president.

Franco as ‘Xavier,’ once a dorky high school drama student, now a famous pop star and actor.

Demetriou as ‘Walt,’ ignored throughout high school, Walt attends the reunion with hopes to be remembered.

Miller will serve as creator, showrunner and executive producer and Lord will executive produce. There is no release date as of yet, but when it does premiere, it’ll join Apple’s growing slate of favorable comedies, which include Ted Lasso, Dickinson, Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, Trying, and upcoming comedies Platonic, Schmigadoon! and Mr. Corman.



