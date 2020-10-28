Apple hit Ted Lasso gets a super-early season 3 renewal

Photo : Apple

Maybe there really is something to Ted Lasso’s boundless enthusiasm: Apple announced today that it’s renewing the Jason Sudeikis football coach’s titular sitcom for a third season, well before its second has even gone into production. This comes after a first outing that has seen Bill Lawrence’s latest situation comedy pull gently raving reviews from just about anybody who’s been exposed to it, as people revel in a series where the main character is a nice, competent dude who genuinely devotes himself to making the world better. (After all, we all enjoy a little bit of speculative fiction in our lives, right?)

Advertisement

In addition to Sudeikis—who originally developed the fish-out-of-water Lasso character for NBC Sports—the series stars Hannah Waddingham as the owner trying to Major League her own soccer team, Brendan Hunt as Lasso’s taciturn assistant, and Juno Temple as a model dating one of the team’s players. The series ran its first season this fall, with the second set to begin filming in London in January.