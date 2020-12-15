Photo : Alberto E. Rodriguez ( Getty Images )

Billie Eilish became a music icon at just 17 years old with a hit debut album, 19 songs (!) on the Billboard Hot 100, and—as boasted in the trailer for The World’s A Little Blurry—141 awards nominations. But it isn’t only her music that’s made the singer-songwriter such a massive success. In the first trailer for the upcoming documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, debuting in February on Apple TV+, viewers are treated to an intimate look at Eilish’s life, coming-of-age in the spotlight (in an industry that’s historically exploited young women), her unique and thoughtful perspective, and even some early footage of a Baby Billie:



Here’s the official synopsis for the doc, courtesy of Apple:

“Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” tells the true coming-of-age story of the singer-songwriter and her rise to global superstardom. From award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, the documentary offers a deeply intimate look at this extraordinary teenager’s journey, at just seventeen years old, navigating life on the road, on stage, and at home with her family, while writing, recording and releasing her debut album “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?”

The documentary film, featuring Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell, Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell, is from Apple Original Films, in association with Interscope Films, The Darkroom, This Machine and Lighthouse Management & Media.